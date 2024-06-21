Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.77 ($0.42). 4,828,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 1,651,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.75 ($0.39).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

The stock has a market capitalization of £151.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,412.96). In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,412.96). Also, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($14,675.98). 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

