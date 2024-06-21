Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Paul A. Rayner Acquires 35,000 Shares

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($14,675.98).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at GBX 32.80 ($0.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.48 million, a PE ratio of -3,280.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. Speedy Hire Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49).

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30,000.00%.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

