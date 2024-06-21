Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.27. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 165,436 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 98,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

