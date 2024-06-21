Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.75

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.33. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 33,962 shares.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1299 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,867,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 837,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 158,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

