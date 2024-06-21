Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.75

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.33. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 33,962 shares.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.
Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1299 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
