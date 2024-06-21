Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.86

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $18.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1,068,433 shares.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.