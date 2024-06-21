SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.25.

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $74,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 272,113 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 201,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,356,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

