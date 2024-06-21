SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,720.39

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,720.39 ($21.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,843 ($23.42). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,840 ($23.38), with a volume of 2,626,418 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.05) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SSE from GBX 2,050 ($26.05) to GBX 2,075 ($26.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on SSE from GBX 2,300 ($29.22) to GBX 2,000 ($25.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get SSE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSE

SSE Stock Up 1.9 %

SSE Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31. The company has a market capitalization of £20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3,471.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,745.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,720.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $20.00. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,603.77%.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.