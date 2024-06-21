Stableford Capital II LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 200.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 24,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $484.62 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

