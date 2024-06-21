STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in STERIS by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in STERIS by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

