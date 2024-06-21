Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

