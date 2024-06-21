Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) to Buy

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEO opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.93. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.26 million, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.00 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Morris bought 7,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,630.00. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. Insiders acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,824 over the last three months. 21.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

