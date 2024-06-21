StockNews.com Downgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Hold

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Gravity Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $580.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.20. Gravity has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $88.85.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 16.96%.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
