StockNews.com Downgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Sell

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.26 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.