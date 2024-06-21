StockNews.com Downgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Buy

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TZOO

Travelzoo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.68. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. Analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,114,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,291.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,225. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.