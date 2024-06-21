StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.