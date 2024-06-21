StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications Price Performance
Allot Communications stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34.
Allot Communications Company Profile
