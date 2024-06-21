StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Koss Price Performance
KOSS stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of -0.68. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
