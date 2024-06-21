StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

