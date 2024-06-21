StockNews.com Upgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to “Hold”

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NDLS opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $93.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,941,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

