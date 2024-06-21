Stolper Co Has $8.07 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stolper Co lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,315 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $484.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $496.12 and a 200 day moving average of $504.71. The company has a market capitalization of $446.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.