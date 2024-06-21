Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.38

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.38 and traded as high as $25.27. Strattec Security shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 11,932 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Strattec Security Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,588.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,270,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Strattec Security by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

