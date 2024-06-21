Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.79

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $10.90. Subaru shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 137,225 shares traded.
Subaru Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Subaru Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Subaru
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.