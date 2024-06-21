Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.79

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $10.90. Subaru shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 137,225 shares traded.

Subaru Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Subaru Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Free Report ) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.