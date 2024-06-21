Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

SMLP opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $118.87 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Summit Midstream Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

