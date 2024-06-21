Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.28

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.28 and traded as low as C$65.75. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$65.95, with a volume of 2,758,557 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.3499079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

