Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $34.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 169,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company's stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

