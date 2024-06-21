Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $34.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
