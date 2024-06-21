Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.39. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 13,579 shares.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.68 million.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.