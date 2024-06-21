Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $112.88

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and traded as high as $120.00. Symrise shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 162 shares.

Symrise Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39.

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.