Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading Up 8%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 88,382,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 89,213,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

