Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Shares Up 0.7%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 5,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 122,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRID. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Tantalus Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.26. The company has a market cap of C$71.46 million, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,437.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Tantalus Systems news, Director Thomas Craig Liston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

