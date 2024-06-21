Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $141.84

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.84 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 150.65 ($1.91). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.87), with a volume of 8,661,481 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.22) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,446.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.85.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly bought 132,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £186,751.68 ($237,295.65). Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

