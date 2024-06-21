Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBNK opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.66. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

