Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $96,655,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $82,209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219,742 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.7 %

TTEK stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $221.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

