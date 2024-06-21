The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AES by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.11. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

