The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.6 %

ALL opened at $162.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

