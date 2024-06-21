The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $12.26 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.