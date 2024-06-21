The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 4.7 %
OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $12.26 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About The Berkeley Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.