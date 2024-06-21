The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Position Lifted by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

