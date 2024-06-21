The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $353.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $350.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day moving average of $351.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

