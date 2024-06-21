Thomasville National Bank Acquires 345 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,616,000 after acquiring an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $243,511,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $90.53 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

