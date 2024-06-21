Thomasville National Bank Acquires Shares of 1,705 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $135.89 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average is $126.84.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

