Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,718,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 443.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,356 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

