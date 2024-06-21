Thomasville National Bank Has $353,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $119.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $115.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

