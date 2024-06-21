Thomasville National Bank Has $40.70 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 49,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
