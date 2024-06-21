Thomasville National Bank Has $407,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

UPS opened at $137.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

