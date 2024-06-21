Thomasville National Bank Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $66.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.