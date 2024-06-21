Thomasville National Bank Invests $215,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,714,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,885,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 249,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CW opened at $276.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $286.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.85.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

