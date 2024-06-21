Thomasville National Bank Raises Stake in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.10% of scPharmaceuticals worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 539,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,393,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 457,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

SCPH stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.39% and a negative net margin of 327.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

