Thomasville National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.78% of TC Bancshares worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Bancshares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in TC Bancshares by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. TC Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

