Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $105.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

