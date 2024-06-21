Thomasville National Bank Sells 259 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day moving average of $152.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

