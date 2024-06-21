Thomasville National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.