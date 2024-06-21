Thomasville National Bank Takes $216,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $382.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.57. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 721.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.